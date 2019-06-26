Sega announced today that it is publishing SolSeraph, a new sidescroller action game from Rock of Ages developer ACE Team. It will release on July 10 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam.

SolSeraph also has strategy-based stages designed around building a city. This formula, switching between 2D action and city-building strategy, brings ActRaiser to mind. ActRaiser is a 1991 Super Nintendo game. Watching the trailer above, it’s clear that ACE Team is making a spiritual successor.

ActRaiser had a single sequel that came out in 1993. It dropped the city-building portions, and it was the last entry the series ever saw.

ACE Team is based in Chile, where the studio has produced notable indie hits like the Zeno Clash and Rock of Ages series. Latin America is the fastest-growing market in gaming, with a compound annual growth rate of 10.4%.