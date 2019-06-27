Gaming pioneer Jordan Mechner said he is writing a book on the making of The Prince of Persia, based on journals that he kept while making the game 30 years ago.

Strike Press is publishing the book, which should be out next year, Mechner said in a fireside chat at the Gamelab game conference in Barcelona today.

Mechner said he laughed at some of the material, which he had not seen for decades. Every few months, he said, he was predicting in his journals that his big game would be done in three months. That went on for a long time. Broderbund published the original game in 1989.

The game went on to sell millions of copies, and it had eight sequels across 10 platforms. Mechner, who left the U.S. to live in France a few years ago, said he donated a lot of the material to the Strong Museum of Play in Rochester, New York.

Asked if he has a new game coming, he said, “I don’t have anything to announce today, but the book.” But he said he would like to replay those old games again.