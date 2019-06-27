Devolver Digital announced today that My Friend Pedro has sold 250,000 copies in its first week of release.

The sidescrolling shooting game came out on June 20 for Nintendo Switch and PC. Devolver and developer DeadToast are celebrating the sales milestone by releasing a new behind-the-scenes video, which you can watch above.

My Friend Pedro is also on sale on Steam at a 15% discount, costing $17 instead of $20, as part of the Steam Summer Sale that ends on July 9.

The title started as an Adobe Flash game in 2014. It focuses on acrobatic gun fights, including abilities like wall-jumping and cartwheels. Players can also slow down time for that classic “bullet time” effect.