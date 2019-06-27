Pokémon Masters is an upcoming mobile game from DeNA that is releasing this summer for iOS and Android. It will focus on Pokémon battles against trainers made famous throughout the series, like Brock, Misty, Blue, and other gym leaders, Elite Four members, and notable characters.

Yu Sasaki, the game’s producer producer, explained in a new promotional video that the game takes place on an artificial island called Pasio. Characters are competing in a tournament on the island. Each trainer is partnered with a Pokémon, and these duos group up with other pairs for three-vs.-three battles. Both Pokémon and trainers can use abilities in the fights, which focus more cooldowns than the traditional turn-based battles of the franchise.

Pokémon has already been huge on mobile with Pokémon Go, a Niantic title that has players walking around the real world to capture creatures. Since its July 2016 release, it has made about $2.6 billion in revenue. While Go focuses more on capturing, Masters will be all about battles.

The release window announcement came with a new animated trailer, which you can watch above.

This will be DeNA’s first effort on a Pokémon game. The company has worked with Nintendo before on its mobile titles, including Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem: Heroes, and the upcoming Mario Kart Tour.

It’s a big year for the Pokémon franchise. Along with this new mobile game, Pokémon Sword and Shield are coming to Switch on November 15.