Paradox Interactive announced today that Prison Architect is going to live on. The prison-management sim has surpassed 4 million downloads across PC, console, and mobile. Now Paradox is bringing on developer Double Eleven to oversee Prison Architect’s future.

Double Eleven already has a new update called The Clink rolling out today for PC. It features small but highly requested fixes like the ability to place objects in any orientation. The Clink also improves the capabilities of guards.

We're proud to announce that @DoubleElevenLtd is developing Prison Architect, bringing more gameplay, bug fixes, updates to the game! They're well known for developing the console versions and have worked with @PdxInteractive Interactive and Introversion for multiple years! pic.twitter.com/KfRbttKlen — Prison Architect (@PrisonArchitect) June 23, 2019

Paradox wants to reinvigorate the Prison Architect community. The publisher often supports its games for years. It is trying to establish a similar pattern for its lock-up sim.

The new warden

Paradox acquired Prison Architect from the original developer, Introversion Software, in January. The game was already a success, but Introversion has moved on from the property.

Double Eleven taking over full development of Prison Architect across all platforms is a natural fit. The studio was already in charge of the console ports of Prison Architect. That familiarity should help it as it takes over the creative future of the game.

“Double Eleven has done an excellent job supporting Prison Architect on console since 2016, and the game’s community loves what they bring to the table,” Paradox Interactive’s Prison Architect manager Steacy McIlwham said. “We are confident in Double Eleven’s ability to continue improving upon an already great game, and they have our full support.”

Late last week, Pardox livestreamed Double Eleven talking about Prison architect. During that broadcast, the studio detailed some of the changes coming to the game in The Clink.

You can watch it right here:

