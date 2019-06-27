Terraria is now out on Nintendo Switch. You can download the title digitally today, and a physical release is coming to stores this summer.

The 2D sandbox game first came out for PC in 2011. It has since released for many consoles, including the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and mobile. Terraria has sold over 27 million copies.

Terraria has been out for a long time, but developer Re-Logic still makes updates for the game. Journey’s End will add more items, mini-bosses a golf mini-game, and a new Master Mode difficulty when it launches for free later this year.

The game focuses on players exploring a procedurally-generated world, similar to Minecraft. But Terraria is 2D instead of 3D, so it’s able to stand out from such lofty competition.