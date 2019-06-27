Unity Technologies has announced Unity Learn Premium, an educational program that enables professionals to use the company’s Unity game engine to develop real-time 3D applications that go beyond games.

The San Francisco company said that Unity Learn Premium is the most comprehensive source of educational content for professionals and hobbyists looking to advance their Unity knowledge and skills within their industry.

It builds upon the launch of the free Unity Learn platform, announced earlier this year, by offering live access to Unity experts, and a variety of learning content across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), automotive, transportation, and manufacturing (ATM), media and entertainment (M&E), and gaming.

Image Credit: Unity

Designed with the needs and time constraints of today’s professional learners in mind, Unity Learn Premium allows hobbyists to advance quickly, and for professionals already using Unity to deepen their specializations, the company said.

The platform offers the chance for creators to get immediate answers, feedback, and guidance directly from experts with Learn Live, biweekly interactive sessions with Unity-certified instructors. Learners can track progress on guided learning paths, work through shared challenges with peers, and access an exclusive library of resources updated every month with the latest Unity releases and best practices.

“Until now, there wasn’t a definitive learning resource for learning intermediate to advanced Unity skills, particularly for professionals in industries beyond gaming,” said Jessica Lindl, vice president and global head of education at Unity Technologies, in a statement. “We’re witnessing the adoption of real-time 3D across all industries, as it becomes an essential tool for creation moving forward. The timing is ideal to offer rich learning content to professionals looking to excel in their careers and be at the forefront of a digital revolution.”

Unity Learn Premium will be available at no additional cost for Plus and Pro subscribers and offered as a standalone subscription for $15/month. You can access more information here.

The Unity Learn Premium announcement comes on the heels of the launch of the Unity Academic Alliance, a membership program that gives educators and institutions of higher learning everything they need to incorporate Unity into their curriculum. Unity is one of the most in-demand tech skills, growing at more than 57% in the next three years. Additionally, over 2.4 million active students used Unity in the past 12 months.

Image Credit: Unity

“The workplace of today and tomorrow is fast-paced and driven by innovation, meaning workers need to become lifelong learners, using new technologies to upskill and ultimately advance their careers. We hope that Unity Learn Premium will be the perfect tool for professionals to continue on this learning path,” Lindl said.

(Unity’s CEO John Riccitiello was recently sued for sexual harassment. Unity has denied the allegations.)