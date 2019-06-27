Microsoft held its second ID@Xbox Game Pass Showcase today. As part of that broadcast, the publisher revealed that it has a deluge of new indie games coming to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service for both Xbox One and PC.

The company is laser focused on getting people to subscribe to Game Pass. And in addition to all of its first-party games and big blockbusters like Metro: Exodus, it’s relying on indies to lure gaming fans in to the monthly membership. That has worked really well so far — and especially recently with hits like The Outer Wilds and Void Bastards attracting curious players.

Now, the company has 11 new games coming to Xbox Game Pass across PC and console. Actually, all 11 are coming to PC. Here’s how it breaks down.

New Game Pass games

For PC and console

My Time at Portia

Bad North

Gonner

The Banner Saga 3

Yoku’s Island Express

Worms W.M.D.

Only for PC

Undertale

Timespinner

Unavowed

Machinarium

For the King

Many of these games are standouts — and all of them have their fans. My Time at Portia is a life-sim-style game. Bad North is a defensive real-time tactics battler. Yoku’s Island Express, meanwhile, is a Metroidvania mashed up with pinball.

On PC, Undertale is a beloved role-playing adventure with insightful writing. And Timespinner is yet another Metroidvania, but this one leans in close to the Castlevania side of that history.

And you can start playing any of these games right now by subscribing to Xbox Game Pass. You can get access to all of them on PC and/or console along with Xbox Live Gold for $15 per month as part of the Ultimate bundle. Or you can pay just $10 per month for Xbox Game Pass on console or $5 for Xbox Game Pass for PC.