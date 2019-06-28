Valve‘s newest game, Dota Underlords, has earned 1.5 million downloads on mobile in its first week in public beta, according to market analyst Sensor Tower.

Dota Underlords went into public beta on June 20 for PC and mobile. The auto chess game has eight players battling each other. The experience is free-to-play, and Valve has not introduced any demonetization to the experience yet, although Valve is working on a battle pass system.

The mobile version has been most popular in Russia, which accounted for 14% of the 1.5 million downloads. The U.S. is next with 11%, and Indonesia is in third with 9%. Dota Underlords is doing best on Android, with 66% of the downloads happening on Google Play.

The auto chess genre started as player-created mod for Dota called Dota Auto Chess. The people behind the original have made their own standalone game, Auto Chess: Origin, which earned 1.1 million downloads in its first week. It has earned $1.3 million so far. League of Legends creator Riot Games also has its own auto chess game, Teamfight Tactics, which has become a popular title on live-streaming platforms like Twitch, where has been the No. 9 most-watched game of the last 30 days.