The Tetris Company and N3TWORK announced today that they are starting a new partnership to create mobile games.

Tetris Royale will be the first project from this duo. It will be another Tetris game with a battle royale twist, similar to Tetris 99 on Switch. Tetris 99 is an exclusive for Nintendo’s platform, so Tetris Royale will give that experience to a larger audience. It is coming to iOS and Android with a beta test starting later this year.

“The Tetris Royale mode is a 100-player competitive mode where players will battle their way to the top of the leaderboards every season,” N3TWORK details in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “Players will have the ability to complete daily challenges while competing in the Tetris Royale mode to earn rewards including customization options as well as power-ups and boosters that can be used in battle.”

N3TWORK is a games, media, and technology company best known for the mobile title Legendary: Game of Heroes, a puzzle-based role-playing game similar to the Puzzle Quest series.