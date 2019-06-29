We’d always pegged Borderlands 2 VR for an eventual release on PC headsets. Gearbox Software made it clear that the game’s exclusivity for PSVR was always timed. After its window is up, the developer is free to bring it to other headsets. It looks like it’s doing just that. We’ve reached out to Gearbox for comment.

We missed this in the hassle of E3 but Borderlands 2 VR has been rated for PC via the ESRB. That’s not official confirmation the game will make its way over, but it’s about as close as it gets without an announcement. Presumably this version of the game will support the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Valve Index headsets at the very least. We wouldn’t be surprised to see Windows VR support too.

Borderlands 2 VR brings the entire original game into headsets, though it doesn’t support cooperative play. Later this summer the PSVR version of the game will be getting all of the original title’s DLC for free. Hopefully the PC VR version of the game will also be getting that content.

We think this is a pretty good port of a fun game, though the lack of multiplayer definitely stings. “The small gameplay tweaks aren’t enough to rewrite a game that was designed around four-player co-op, but the core of the experience is so strong, rewarding, and entertaining that it serves as a feature-rich and exciting VR shooter in its own right despite its flaws,” we said in our review.

As for Borderlands 3? Gearbox says VR has been discussed but nothing’s been announced so far. Today the company also launches a new Penn & Teller VR experience.

