Amazon’s Alexa assistant can do lots of things, like play your favorite song when you walk into a room and follow up on questions it can’t answer right away. Skills — third-party voice apps — extend its functionality, but they’re relatively siloed experiences. That changes today.

Amazon announced that skill connections, a tool that enables developers to tap into features provided by other Alexa apps and services, is now generally available in the Alexa Skills Kit in all regions where Alexa is available. (Skills connections launched in preview in October.) Supported use cases at launch include printing, booking a restaurant table, and arranging transportation.

Allrecipes was one of the first to take advantage of skill connections by connecting to the HP skill to print recipes. “Adding printing capability enhances our skill’s overall experience for customers,” said Meredith Digital VP of innovation Corbin de Rubertis in a statement. “Now home cooks can easily print the recipes they want using the Allrecipes skill on Alexa, all within the same conversation.”

Here’s the full list of tasks available through skill connections:

AMAZON.PrintImage

AMAZON.PrintPDF

AMAZON.PrintWebPage

AMAZON.ScheduleTaxiReservation

AMAZON.ScheduleFoodEstablishmentReservation

As Alexa product manager Leo Ohannesian explains in a blog post, Alexa skills that offload tasks through skill connections are called Requesters. Skill connections automatically route context along with requests — for example, an address and time for an appointment — to the right skill without prompting or explicit direction. And if the target skill is one a customer hasn’t used before, Alexa will ask them to enable it.

Alexa skills that perform tasks for other skills, on the other hand, are called Providers. Currently, the Provider catalog includes HP, Epson, and Canon for printing; Uber for transportation reservations; and OpenTable for restaurant reservations.