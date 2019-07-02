Supercell announced today that it will hold the first ever Clash of Clans World Championship at ESL One Hamburg from October 25 to October 27. The World Championship will offer a $1 million prize pool, the largest ever for the game.

Clash of Clans is a mobile strategy game that came out in 2012, but it is still going strong. The free-to-play game earned $597 million last year. Clash of Clans has been a part of other esports events before, but this is the first time Supercell itself is branding a competition as its World Championship.

“The Clash of Clans community has been honing their skills for years, pouring in thousands of hours into the game and finally, the game team is so honored to deliver a championship worthy of our dedicated community,” said Marika Appel, Clash of Clans community manager, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “By partnering with ESL, one of the most respected organizations in esports, we’re excited to create a new way for our community to engage with and enjoy Clash of Clans.”

ESL, founded in 2000, is the largest esports company in the world, putting on multiple competitive events a year including popular esports games like Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.