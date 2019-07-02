Multi-platinum music artist Marshmello is launching his Joytime III album today, first on his new mobile game Marshmello Music Dance.

For 24 hours, fans can get exclusive access to Joytime III in the iOS and Android mobile game, ahead of the public release.

Marshmello Music Dance debuted today as a free-to-play game. Made possible by Marshmello and released in partnership with Gamejam, a boutique game studio, and The Shalizi Group, the game places you center stage where you will listen, play, and collect.

“We wanted to release something that was fun and exciting for the Mellogang and this game was just that,” said Moe Shalizi CEO of The Shalizi Group, in a statement.

You can play along to some of Marshmello’s greatest hit songs including “Alone,” “Fly,” and all new titles from Joytime III. Gamejam and Marshmello aim to give fans a glimpse into the future of music and gaming by creating a one of a kind experience. You can play as Marshmello and level up your characters to progress in the game.

“It’s very exciting for Gamejam to be the first game developer ever to partner with an artist well-known like Marshmello to launch an album exclusive for 24 hours within a game which has never been achieved before,” said Christian Calderon, CEO of Gamejam, in a statement. “That’s why it was important for us to capture those epic moments in Marshmello’s concerts to create a challenging yet rewarding experience around them. We hope that our innovative approach inspires more musicians to follow in Marshmello’s footsteps and bring their music to games.”

Marshmello has clocked a staggering 2-plus billion streams across Spotify alone and with over 40 million monthly listeners on the platform. He is the fourth most streamed artist in the world on Spotify. His smash-hit single “Happier” with Bastille topped the charts around the world, with cumulative streams nearing one billion.