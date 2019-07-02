Minecraft is now 10 years old, and Microsoft held an anniversary event last month to celebrate. That included a free level that helped push the Minecraft Marketplace to 9,412,745 downloads in May. That’s a huge result that’s ahead of the 7.4 million downloads for April.

As part of the anniversary, the Minecraft Team worked with community dev Blockworks to release a free map called “10 Years of Minecraft.” That map alone composed 4,059,094 of May’s downloads.

In “10 Years of Minecraft,” players get to experience a virtual walkthrough of the game’s history. In certain parts of the world, you can see what the game looked like when it began, get a look at all of the mobs, and interact with various Redstone machinery.

Let’s get to the charts, which only include paid content this month. Obviously, “10 Years of Minecraft” would top the list if it included free content as well.

Top 10 most downloaded

1. City Living by Noxcrew

Get the full lifestyle experience with luxury apartments, office buildings, and even drivable vehicles. Pick your perfect home, or take in the sights. Customize your world with brand new models, blocks, & textures. Comes with 30 free skins.

2. Furniture: Modern by Spark Squared

Decorate your home with over 350 furniture options. Mod your living room, bedroom, kitchen, and even your garden! Design your dream house like never before.

3. Dragons by InPVP

Take one of six dragons to the skies and become a legendary dragon rider! Surprise your enemies with custom attacks. Shoot fireballs and drop TNT. Explore three huge castles and the beautiful custom landscape.

4. Pet Shop by PixelHeads

Welcome to Pet Shop! Choose between 17 lovely pets. Explore a town and earn coins by collecting poop or by catching stray animals. Play fetch with dogs, trim a poodle or take a snake for a walk!

5. Furniture by Shapescape

Take your creative building and roleplaying to the next level by bringing some new furniture into your home! Load up the moving truck with all your latest purchases from the warehouse, drive home and live the luxury life.

6. Lucky Block Race by Volcano

The classic we all love is here and is better than ever! Race with your friends in the fun-packed Lucky Block Race. The rules are simple; if you’re the luckiest, then you’re our winner!

7. Luxury Life by PixelHeads

Luxury Life is a world where you role-play life as a billionaire. Cruise the streets in a sports car or any of the 10 other vehicles, explore luxurious mansions and decorate with furniture!

8. City Mash-Up by Everbloom Studios

With over 1,000 hand-detailed rooms, there are stories, secrets, and mini-games around every corner. Build with the city’s full texture pack in your own worlds or take on any role you can imagine!

9. Dinosaur Island by PixelHeads

Overrun by prehistoric beasts after the scientists lost control of their genetic experiments, explore and discover the hidden mysteries of this intriguing island.

10. Zombie Apocalypse by Pixelheads

The Zombie Apocalypse is here! Explore a run-down, overgrown city taken over by cyborg zombies. To survive, you must scavenge for food and weapons, and fight off the zombies.

Top 10 highest grossing

1. Furniture: Modern by Spark Squared

Decorate your home with over 350 furniture options. Mod your living room, bedroom, kitchen, and even your garden! Design your dream house like never before.

2. Lucky Block Race by Volcano

The classic we all love is here and is better than ever! Race with your friends in the fun-packed Lucky Block Race. The rules are simple; if you’re the luckiest, then you’re our winner!

3. Dragons by InPVP

Take one of six dragons to the skies and become a legendary dragon rider! Surprise your enemies with custom attacks. Shoot fireballs and drop TNT. Explore three huge castles and the beautiful custom landscape.

4. City Living by Noxcrew

Get the full lifestyle experience with luxury apartments, office buildings, and even drivable vehicles. Pick your perfect home or take in the sights. Customize your world with brand new models, blocks, & textures. Comes with 30 free skins.

5. Pet Shop by PixelHeads

Welcome to Pet Shop! Choose between 17 lovely pets. Explore a town and earn coins by collecting poop or by catching stray animals. Play fetch with dogs, trim a poodle or take a snake for a walk!

6. Furniture by Shapescape

Take your creative building and roleplaying to the next level by bringing some new furniture into your home! Load up the moving truck with all your latest purchases from the warehouse, drive home and live the luxury life.

7. Epic Sky Block by Razzleberries

A lone island in the sky brings the most extreme survival challenge ever. With no resources, only skill and wit can save you from a certain demise!

8. Luxury Life by PixelHeads

Luxury Life is a world where you role-play life as a billionaire. Cruise the streets in a sports car or any of the 10 other vehicles, explore luxurious mansions and decorate with furniture!

9. Mineville Hotel Resort by InPvP

It’s time for a vacation. You deserve it! Join us today at the beautiful Hotel Resort, where all your wishes will come true. Enjoy an all-inclusive trip (free breakfast)!

10. Millionaire’s Luxury Boat by Nitric Concepts

Sail into your new luxurious mansion with a multi floor yacht! Explore the town or sail the seas with 6 colors of jet skis to fit your style. Inhabit the coastal mansions or build your own dream house over the ocean.