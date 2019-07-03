E.Ventures, a 20-year-old fund with headquarters in San Francisco and Berlin, has raised $400 million for two early-stage venture capital funds.

The company has raised $225 million for a San Francisco-based fund and $175 million for a Berlin-based fund. This is the sixth generation of funds for E.Ventures.

The company plans to invest $1.5 million to $10 million into tech startups, ranging from pre-A to series A and early series B stages. It will focus on category-creating consumer, SaaS, and fintech companies with global aspirations.

Founded in 1999, E.Ventures believes that, like every other business sector, the venture landscape is changing rapidly. In response, the firm has created what it calls a human-plus-machine approach to investing in and arming founders with applicable knowledge and actionable data-driven insights.

“As a 20-year-old firm, we are well versed in investing through cycles,” said Mathias Schilling, E.Ventures U.S. managing partner, in a statement. “A core tenet of our philosophy is high-leverage, cross-functional collaboration across a larger platform. Having a global network of partners, the growth team, and technologists sitting within our investment team provides a sum of the parts that is greater as a whole, and gives our early stage practice the nimbleness and flexibility of a small team with the reach and efficacy of a much larger firm.”

With $1.4 billion currently under management, E.Ventures’ investments range from seed to growth stage. It has invested in over 200 startups globally with notable investments including FarFetch, The RealReal, GoPuff, Segment, Shipt, NGINX, Deposit Solutions, AngiesList, Appfolio, Groupon, and Sonos.

“With the recent success of European IPOs such as FarFetch and Spotify, Europe-based companies with global reach have never been better positioned,” said Christian Leybold, E.Ventures EU managing partner, in a statement. “We look forward to doubling down on investing in early-stage founders in Europe and the US with the new capital raised from top-tier global LPs.”