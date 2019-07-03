We all mess up sometimes, and that’s why the GamesBeat Decides podcast is spending this week apologizing on behalf of the brand. On this episode, hosts Jeffrey Grubb and Mike Minotti dive into some more Super Mario Maker 2 and Outer Wilds. The crew also discovers that Bloodstained isn’t that great on Switch, and Mike tries out the new hero in Apex Legends. Listen here:

In the news, Mordhau is dealing with racism in a poor way. Twitch character Dr. Disrespect, meanwhile, seems like a bully. Maybe we can escape all of this feeling of constant assault from all sides with a nice game of Eve Online — no, wait. Aliens have suddenly begun invading that massively multiplayer online experience. The GamesBeat Decides team also explains what is going on with the backlash to Pokemon and Game Freak.

It’s not all bad news, however, and that’s thanks to Summer Games Done Quick.

Thanks for listening.

Here are the games we talked about:

Jeff:

Outer Wilds

Super Mario Maker 2

Bloodstained

Mike: