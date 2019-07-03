VentureBeat is pleased to announce its first ever Women in AI Awards at Transform 2019, honoring the changemakers in the field of artificial intelligence — women leaders who are paving the way in rethinking process, policy, technology, and education as AI advances.

These are women who demonstrate a commitment to changing the status quo as technology continues to disrupt established norms. These leaders actively practice and advocate inclusivity, while their influence manifests itself in their communities.

Here are the nominees in each of these five categories:

Responsibility & Ethics of AI

This award will honor a woman who demonstrates exemplary leadership and progress in responsible AI.

Charina Chou, Global Policy Lead for Emerging Technologies, Google

Carolyn Staats, Director of Innovation, Information Systems Department, County of Sonoma

Carole Piovesan, Co-Founder and Partner, INQ Data Law

Kathy Baxter, Architect of Ethical AI, Salesforce

Tess Posner, CEO, AI4ALL

AI Entrepreneur

This award (two winners) will honor two women who have started companies that show significant promise in AI. Consideration will include business traction and positive impact of the technology in the AI space.

Camille Morvan, Co-CEO, Goshaba

Charu Sharma, Founder & CEO, Nextplay AI

Emma Fauss, Co-Founder & CEO, Medical Informatics Corporation (MIC)

Dyann Daley, MD, Founder & CEO, Predict-Align-Prevent, Inc.

Helen Kim, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO, NanoSemi

Humera Malik, CEO Canvass Analytics

Natalie Cartwright, Cofounder and COO, Finn AI

Nicole Eagan, CEO, Darktrace

Pramad Jandhyala, Co-founder, LatentView Analytics

Tugce Bulut, Founder, Streetbees

AI Research

This award will honor a woman whose research in AI has made a significant impact by helping accelerate progress within her organization, as part of academic research, or by influencing approaches to AI technology.

Dr. Henna Karna, Chief Data Officer, AXA XL

Carly Eckert, MD, MPH, Director, Medical Informatics, KenSci

Dr. Fatmah Baothman, Professor of Artificial Intelligence, King Abdulaziz University

Dr. Parisa Naraei, PhD, Computer Science (Applied AI in healthcare), Canadian Institute for Health Information

Michaela Blott, Distinguished Engineer, Xilinx

AI Mentorship

This award will honor a woman leader who has helped mentor other women in AI, by providing guidance and support or encouraging more women to enter the field.

Huma Abidi, Engineering Director of Machine Learning and Deep Learning, Intel

Mercedes Soria, EVP, Chief Intelligence Officer, Knightscope

Noelle LaCharite, Principal PM Manager, Microsoft Search, Assistant and Intelligence, Microsoft

Sandhya Venkatachalam, Managing Partner and Founder, DeepAngels

Tara Chklovski, Founder and CEO, Iridescent

Rising Star

This award will honor a woman in the beginning stages of her AI career who has demonstrated forethought and exemplary leadership.

Helen Ngo, Machine Learning Engineer, Dessa

Krittika D’Silva, Computer Science PhD Student, University of Cambridge

Ria Doshi, Co-creator, Alleviate

Joy Buolamwini, MIT Media Lab Computer Scientist and Digital Activist

Tameka Vasquez, Associate Director of Marketing, Eigen Technologies; Assistant Professor of Marketing Management, St. John’s University

All nominations will be reviewed by our selection committee, represented by VB executive leadership and advisors from the following partners: Women in Analytics, mBolden, Women in Big Data, WiMLDS (Women in Machine Learning & Data Science), Women in Voice, Women Investing in Women Digital, Women in Artificial Intelligence, Women in Technology International, and Women in Data.

The VentureBeat Women in AI Leadership Awards will be presented at the Diversity Reception at the Transform 2019 event on July 11 in San Francisco.

Thanks to everyone for their nominations and for contributing to the growing awareness of women who are making a significant difference in AI.