Summer Games Done Quick managed to break an event record last week, raising over $3 million for Doctors Without Borders. The show featured speedruns of all sorts of games, but of course I was most interested in ones covering some of my retro favorites.

I got to spend a good chunk of the week watching a lot of those incredible speedruns. I figured that I would highlight some of my favorite retro playthroughs from the marathon.

If you want to check more runs than the ones I’ve listed, head over to Games Done Quick’s YouTube page.

Mega Man 3 by ColonelFatso

If you read The RetroBeat even semi-regularly, you know I love Mega Man. More specifically, Mega Man 3 is my favorite game of all time. Not only do I love this run just because I get to see my beloved Mega Man 3, but ColonelFatso executed a fantastic playthrough with minimal mistakes.

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask by MajinPhil

This is a 100% run of Majora’s Mask, meaning that (among other things) MajinPhil had to collect every one of the game’s masks. The whole thing takes over 5 hours, but it manages to be entertaining the entire time. Just maybe try to watch this one over the course of a couple nights.

Sonic 3D Blast by KingRhodesTn

Sonic 3D Blast was the subject of my very first RetroBeat. It’s always been underappreciated, so I was glad to see it get a little time in the spotlight during SGDQ 2019. And even if you don’t like the game, it’s super-fun to watch.

Pokémon Crystal by pokeguy84

Yes, you can beat Pokémon in under 20 minutes. And if you’re pokeguy84, you can do it while being funny. This is a short but entertaining run of maybe the best game in the series.

Super Mario Sunshine by Jcool114 and Kwaniza

I love Super Mario Sunshine. Like most 3D Mario games, its acrobatic moves make for a thrilling speedrun. This race between Jcool114 and Kwaniza was often close, with the lead changing hands multiple times.

