Activision and Treyarch announced the new season of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 content coming tomorrow (July 9). Dubbed Operation Apocalypse Z, the new content releases a horde of the undead across all of the multiplayer game modes, coming first on the PlayStation 4.

The new content will feature multiplayer maps and modes that channel the Zombies legacy. It will also have a new Zombies experience, eerie zombie-related changes throughout the Blackout battle royale map, and more new weapons for players to unlock and master.

The content debuts first on the PlayStation 4 on July 9, and it will come out on July 16 on the PC and Xbox One.

With the new content, fans can play as Reaper in multiplayer. The Blackout Alcatraz map will have a new dark twist. There will also be new modes coming to multiplayer and Blackout. The Zombies map (which requires the Black Ops Pass) features a new take on Nuketown Zombies, with the Ultimis and Primis crews available to play.