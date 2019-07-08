Adding to the surge of mid-’80s nostalgia sparked by the release of Netflix’s Stranger Things 3, Microsoft has created a Windows 1.0 app that lets users experience desktop computing’s earliest days.

The app is the result of a promotional partnership between Microsoft and Netflix for one of the streaming service’s most successful original shows. Season 3 was released on July 4 and superfans have been binge watching ever since, as the company hopes to build an even wider audience.

Microsoft made the app available today via its Windows Store. It’s a special Windows 10 PC app that recreates some of the look and feel of the first version of the company’s graphical user interface, released publicly in November 1985. Though this first version wasn’t necessarily a big hit, it provided the foundation for what would become Microsoft’s powerful computing franchise.

In its description, Microsof says the Window 1.0 app will let users “Experience 1985 nostalgia with a special edition Windows 10 PC app inspired by Windows 1.0 — but one that’s been taken over by the Upside Down from Stranger Things.” The app includes various puzzles and retro games related to the era. It also carries the unfortunate claim of being “the raddest show companion experience ever.” Like, totally tubular.

Microsoft also released some Stranger Things desktop themes and is organizing some programming camps at Microsoft Stores related to the show.

The promotion is part of a massive hype and merchandising campaign by Netflix. That included the recent release of Stranger Things 3: The Game. Such efforts are increasingly critical as the company faces looming competition from the launch of streaming services from giants such as Disney and Apple.