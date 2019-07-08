Apps on the Apple App Store and Google Play earned $39 billion in the first half of 2019, according to market analyst Sensor Tower. That is up 15.4% compared to the same period last year.

The Apple App Store made about $25.5 billion of that $39 billion. That is 80 percent more than Google’s $14.2 billion.

During the first half of the year, Tinder was the highest-grossing non-gaming app. It made $497 million. Netflix was next, making about $399 million.

Mobile games earned $29.6 billion across both platforms, up 11.3% from the same period last year. Honor of Kings (known as Arena of Valor in the West) made the most money, bringing in $728 million. That figure does not include revenue from China’s third-party Android stores.

Games also garnered 20.1 billion downloads during the first half of 2019. That is up 3.2% from the same time in 2018.