Cryptocurrency investors have ridden a rollercoaster in the past couple of years. To address market volatility, Crypto Briefing, an independent cryptocurrency review and news platform, is launching a subscription service dubbed Simetri that will offer research and analysis for investors.

Crypto Briefing is charging $125 a month for subscriptions to a limited number of Simetri subscribers. The research tool is being released in conjunction with CoinMarketCap’s recent Data Accountability & Transparency Alliance (DATA) initiative.

I checked out a couple of reports on Binance, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, and on Bitcoin itself. The reports give a rundown on the potential investment, along with any other news or research details, along with an A-F investment rating. Binance got a B+ rating, while Bitcoin was rated A-.

Image Credit: Crypto Briefing

Simetri research will be embedded into coin profiles on CoinMarketCap’s aggregation and rankings site.

“The combination of Simetri and CoinMarketCap’s DATA initiative represents a positive trajectory for the standardization of crypto data,” explained Carylyne Chan, global head of marketing at CoinMarketCap, in a statement. “Data standardization is a key factor in ensuring we can have greater visibility into data on an ongoing basis. Trusted data sources are a cornerstone of traditional financial markets — and as cryptocurrency matures, it needs and deserves these sources.”

Crypto Briefing has produced over two dozen comprehensive analytics reports on cryptocurrencies in the ecosystem and is currently the only media firm involved in CoinMarketCap’s recently launched DATA initiative.

For the last two years, Crypto Briefing has published independent news and analysis without accepting paid stories or advertising from any cryptocurrency business.

“From day one, we were committed to providing our readers with news and research they could trust,” said Crypto Briefing founder and CEO Han Kao in a statement. “Trust is not given; it is earned. Our goal has been to offer cryptocurrency investors and stakeholders a place to turn when they need to know that the source is not being paid by an advertiser.”

Image Credit: Crypto Briefing

He added, “Simetri provides fundamental analysis and unbiased, detailed insights into the cryptocurrency projects themselves, bolstering transparency and accountability in the blockchain space. CoinMarketCap’s recent rollout of its updated methodology for stricter exchange reporting rules is a major step forward on the exchange side, and Simetri will complement the endeavor on the project side.”

CoinMarketCap recently confirmed that more than 70% of exchanges have met the reporting requirements for the DATA initiative so far. The website receives more than 79 million views per month, making it a main source for data on exchanges and crypto projects — as well as one of the most influential companies in the sector for exchanges and projects looking to garner support and adoption.

CoinMarketCap tapped Crypto Briefing’s Simetri for improved project transparency — akin to sell-side analysis reports from investment banks in the legacy financial system.

“We’re really excited to incorporate Simetri into our service,” said Chan. “Crypto Briefing has built its reputation for independence, and their input will be invaluable for the topics we are tackling with the DATA Alliance. We look forward to how the Simetri team will provide recommendations regarding data standardization, which will in turn offer project teams guidance for reporting.”

In addition to fundamental analysis, Simetri researchers look at the codebase for open source projects, as well as for many private repositories, Kao said.

“One of our core values has always been to make sense of the complicated technology behind blockchain projects for our readers, which is why we are the only crypto-focused media company that publishes professional code reviews of GitHub repositories,” he added.

In 2018, Crypto Briefing, raised $2 million in a seed round, with a $13.3 million valuation. Investors include YouBi Capital, Fenbushi, DHVC, Neo Global Capital, PreAngel, Goopal Digital Capital, Block72, Lucen Tech Accelerator, WanFund, and Game Theory Group. The team recently received the award for Best Media Outlet at the Malta AI and Blockchain Summit and was a runner-up in the same category at the Dapp Awards, held at Devcon IV in Prague last year.