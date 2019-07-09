Phoenix Labs announced today that the Fortune & Glory update will come to its multiplayer action game Dauntless on July 16.

Dauntless is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store. A Switch version is coming later this year. Dauntless had its official release on May 21. It has already reached 12 million players.

The online game shares similarities with Capcom’s Monster Hunter franchise. However, unlike with Monster Hunter, Dauntless if free-to-play.

This update will also be free. It adds Trials, which gives players access to time trial fights with modified conditions. Fortune & Glory also marks the start of the new High Skies season in the game, which brings with it two consecutive new Hunt Passes. This is Dauntless’s version of a battle pass. Like most battle passes, there is a free and paid version.