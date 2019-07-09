Nintendo announced today that a rewind feature is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online’s collection of NES games on July 17.

Many older games have some kind of rewind button added when re-released in the modern era. Retro games are often difficult and unforgiving, so the ability to undo a mistake can help people finish titles they’d otherwise never see the end of.

This rewind feature will be compatible with the NES games offered as part of the subscription service (over 40 of them).

Nintendo is also adding two new NES titles to the library, Wrecking Crew and Donkey Kong 3. Both of these are home console versions of Nintendo arcade games.