Pokémon Go first launched on July 6, 2016, so Niantic‘s mobile game has now been out for three years. And the location-based experience has made $2.65 billion during those first three years, according to market analyst Sensor Tower.

The game is most popular in the U.S., which accounted for 35% of that gross (about $928 million). Japan, the country that created Pokémon, is next with 29% ($779 million).

This makes Pokémon Go one of the most successful mobile games ever made in the West. It earned more in its first three years than other mega-hits like Candy Crush Saga and Clash Royale did. Clash of Clans, however, did manage to make more money.

Image Credit: Sensor Tower

About 54% of Pokémon Go’s $2.65 billion came from Google Play ($1.43 billion). That leaves $1.22 billion from iOS users.

Sensor Tower expects the game to reach the $3 billion mark by the end of the year.