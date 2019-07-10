Microsoft today released a new Windows 10 preview with with Your Phone, calendar, and passwordless improvements. The update bumps Windows 10 from build 18932 (made available to testers on July 3) to build 18936. These builds are from the 20H1 branch, which represents the Windows 10 update that will arrive in the first half of next year.

Windows 10 is being developed as a service, meaning it receives new features on a regular basis. Microsoft has released seven major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, Fall Creators Update, April 2018 Update, October 2018 Update, and May 2019 Update.

The Your Phone app’s phone screen feature now supports the Surface Laptop, Surface Laptop 2, Surface Pro 4, Surface Pro 5, Surface Pro 6, Surface Book, and Surface Book 2. This is possible thanks to a drive update (Marvell 15.68.17013.110). Your Phone is still limited to select phones running Android 7.0 or greater: Samsung Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy A8, Galaxy A8+, Galaxy Note9, Galaxy Note8, OnePlus 6, and OnePlus 6T.

It’s now easier to create new events and reminders when you click on the date in the taskbar. Just pick your desired date and start typing — you’ll see inline options to set a time and location.

You can now enable passwordless sign-in for Microsoft accounts on your Windows 10 device (Settings => Accounts => Sign-in options => Make your device passwordless => On). Enabling passwordless sign in will switch all Microsoft accounts on your Windows 10 device to modern authentication with Windows Hello Face, Fingerprint, or PIN.

Bug fixes

This 20H1 build includes the following bug fixes and improvements:

Fixed an issue that was causing failures when installing games via the Xbox app in the previous flight.

Fixed an issue resulting in the Photos live tile potentially drawing outside the bounds of the tile.

Fixed an issue where the emoji panel would crash when high contrast was enabled.

Updated the disk type text in Task Manager’s Performance tab to now match the size of the other subtext on that tab.

Fixed an issue resulting in items not launching in the foreground when selected from the taskbar jump list of certain apps.

Fixed an issue that could result in the virtual desktop thumbnail in task view not updating after moving a window to a different desktop.

Running Windows Sandbox no longer requires Administrator privilege.

Fixed an issue resulting in the composition string not being shown in certain apps when typing with the Japanese IME.

Fixed an issue resulting in certain apps crashing when typing with the Chinese Pinyin IME.

Fixed an issue resulting in certain games unexpectedly just showing a black screen when run in full screen mode on some devices recently.

Known issues

This build has five known issues:

A limited number Insiders attempting to install Build 18936 may experience install failures with error code c1900101 due to a compatibility bug with a storage driver on their device. The device will attempt to install, fail, and successfully roll back to the currently installed build on the device.

Insiders may notice some changes in Magnifier with today’s build, but they aren’t quite ready yet for you to try.

There has been an issue with older versions of anti-cheat software used with games where after updating to the latest 19H1 Insider Preview builds may cause PCs to experience crashes. Make sure you are running the latest version of your games before attempting to update the operating system.

Some Realtek SD card readers are not functioning properly.

Tamper Protection may be turned off in Windows Security after updating to this build. You can turn it back on. In August, Tamper Protection will return to being on by default for all Insiders.

As always, don’t install this on your production machine.