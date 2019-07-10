Today’s teens have grown up with the internet. But where a delicate question around sex may be too cagey for parents, Planned Parenthood found that teens aren’t that enthused to turn to social media either.

“They don’t want to ask Google. They don’t want to ask YouTube. They don’t want to ask Facebook,” explained Ambreen Molitor, senior director of Planned Parenthood’s digital product lab, at the Transform 2019 AI conference in San Francisco today. “Because they feel like Google is watching them, they feel like Facebook knows everything. And they don’t want any of them to know what they’re saying.”

Enter Roo, Planned Parenthood’s chatbot focused on answering questions about sex and sexual health. Roo (a gender-neutral moniker stemming from “robot”) launched in January. Its underlying premise is to address the gap in sex ed across the United States, where some states have loose policies and misinformation on the internet — whether in Google results or on actual forums — is rampant, Molitor said.

The trick with designing the chatbot was to recreate a text messaging experience that could also offer a safe venue for users to ask questions. Most young people are curious to ask questions, but they might not even know what to ask. Molitor explained that on Roo, which is available for use on the web because research showed teens didn’t want to download another app, users can choose from a list of popular questions to ignite the process, or browse different topics like masturbation, pregnancy, and birth control, and the kinds of questions that might fall under those categories. And they can ask these questions anonymously.

Offering pre-determined questions helps set the tone for users to then ask questions on their own, Molitor said. And Roo can often predict the kind of questions they have, she added. Many people, for example, want to check in with Roo to determine if what they’re experiencing or feeling is “normal.”

Planned Parenthood can’t tell whether teens are turning to Roo before any other means of finding out answers about their sexual health, Molitor said. It doesn’t collect any cookies, nor does it want to know too much information about where their users are browsing either (it’s committed to respecting the privacy of its users). But it’s safe to say that Planned Parenthood is satisfying some key strategies for making chatbots work:

Find a narrow niche

Meet audiences where they are

Don’t use machine learning for its own sake but to improve the customer experience

Design an experience that can cater to your goals

Less than a half year in, Roo has answered close to 800,000 questions. Teens comprise 81% of its traffic, and 60% of Roo’s users are people of color. Over 1,000 Planned Parenthood appointments have been booked, thanks to Roo as a mediating interface, according to Molitor.

It might seem ironic that young people might ask such personal questions to an AI bot, as opposed to a human being who could offer (presumed) emotional support. But humans are also biased — and values and judgments are something younger people, especially, want room to validate, Molitor said.

“I think the younger generation is very much interested in who they are and what their values are,” she said. “And I think that also falls into the whole theme of, ‘where do I fit on the spectrum of normal?'”