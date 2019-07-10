The Esports Awards, now into its fourth year of recognizing the best in the esports industry, will take place at the Esports Stadium Arlington, in Arlington, Texas on November 16.

After three ceremonies in the heart of London and having presented 65 awards, the awards are now moving to a new chapter and location. With the move to Esports Stadium Arlington, for the first time, the Esports Awards will offer general admission to fans, creating a fresh experience for both consumers and the esports industry.

The team behind the Esports Awards is excited to be making the move to the U.S. for 2019, as part of a move to make the awards into a global event. The Esports Stadium Arlington is a state of the art, purpose-built facility for esports.

”We are extremely excited and honored to have the opportunity to partner with the Esports Awards for the next three years,” said Jonathon Oudthone, president of Esports Stadium Arlington, in a statement. “By hosting the Esports Awards at our state-of-the-art facility, we are one step closer to achieving our goal of becoming the central hub for esports in North America. We wouldn’t be the most prestigious esports venue without hosting the most prestigious esports awards show on the planet.”

Image Credit: Nielsen

Alongside general admission, the Esports Awards will welcome guests from the industry for a night of networking and fine dining, while also paying homage to those being recognized throughout the evening. The awards present one of the only annual events that bring together representatives across the entire industry. Fans can buy purchase tickets at www.esportsawards.com/tickets.

The Esports Awards will also be partnering with the City of Arlington to deliver the Esports Awards 2019. Arlington will become the official Destination Partner for the Esports Awards, offering visitors the opportunity to take in the best of Arlington, from the AT&T Stadium to Globe Life Park and the newly developed Texas Live entertainment center. Arlington will also be sponsoring two awards at the Esports Awards ceremony: Esports Personality of the Year and Streamer of the Year, emphasizing their commitment to supporting the growth of esports and putting Texas on the map as a premier esports destination. For more information on Arlington visit Arlington.org.

“The Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau and the City of Arlington have been very welcoming, and we feel very comfortable that our new home will deliver the biggest and best Esports Awards to date,” said Tom Mercey, CEO and Co-founder of the Esports Awards. “We are humbled and excited at the opportunity to host the awards in a city with such high sporting and events acumen. Our audience can look forward to a few surprises along the way to what will be a defining ceremony for the Esports Awards.”

“Arlington is no stranger to hosting world-class events, and the Esports Awards are another one we look forward to spotlighting in November,” said Matt Wilson of the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau. “As a top destination for entertainment, sports and esports, we welcome esports athletes and gamers to our city and look forward to hosting you alongside the Esports Awards on November 16th!”

The Esports Awards’ partners include the city of Arlington, Esports Stadium Arlington, Secretlab Chairs, The Koyo Store, and Touch of Ginger.

Fans can vote on the Esports Awards Community Group categories by visiting: www.esportsawards.com/vote. The Esports Stadium Arlington has 100,000 square feet of space, with enough room for a 100-person battle royale event and seating that can scale from 250 to 2,500 spectators.