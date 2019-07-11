Fiverr, a provider of freelance marketplaces, said it is expanding its ecommerce catalog by offering a dedicated store for gaming-related digital services. Game development freelancers and companies can use it to sell or purchase services so that games can be made more easily.

The new game digital services store is the latest use of Fiverr’s freelance marketplace, which matches freelance provider with companies that need services.

Customers can now purchase services in nearly 30 categories related to gaming industry such as character modeling, game writing and trailers from skilled developers, designers and videographers.

“Over the last year, Fiverr has seen rapid organic growth in gaming-related purchases from buyers and gig registrations by sellers,” said Micha Kaufman, CEO of New York-based Fiverr, in a statement. “Launching our Gaming Store brings us another step closer towards our goal of being the everything store for digital services. It provides convenient access to high quality gaming talent and gives our freelancers additional opportunities to do what they love. We want to help power the current growth that exists in the broader gaming industry, with the freelance talent and services to help game creators meet their needs.”

Image Credit: Fiverr

The Gaming Store brings together digital services that are directly related to game creation and development. Some of these categories include:

Game development

quality assurance

character modeling

storyboards

game design

character animation

game writing

game trailers

producers and composers

graphics for streamers

animation for streamers

video editing

Stephen Baer, founder of The Game Agency, a software development company that creates custom game-based solutions, has used Fiverr’s game marketplace.

“As a medium-sized business, it is really challenging to find freelancers that align with your timing needs and your budget requirements,” Baer said in a statement “While our network is great, it is only so big — so we come to Fiverr often and we know that we are going to find the talent and the quality that we need.”

As the technology used in gaming expands, so will the need for a wide variety of content, services, and products that surround this market. It’s not just traditional gaming companies that are supporting this growth — it’s the tech giants too, with Apple, Google, Facebook all recently announcing their entry into the industry, Fiverr said.

As the number of companies that enter this space increases, so does the opportunity for talented freelancers with the differentiated skill sets needed to service this dynamic industry.

By launching this new industry-specific store, Fiverr is using its “service-as-a-product” model to democratize access to services including quality game development, game writing, and video editing by providing a fast and frictionless experience to buy and sell these types of

services.

The Fiverr platform connects businesses of all sizes with freelancers offering digital services in more than 200 categories, across 8 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video, and animation. Since inception, the platform has served over 5.5 million businesses and has facilitated over 50 million transactions.