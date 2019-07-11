The PC market rebounded slightly in Q2, according to research firms Gartner and IDC. After six years of quarterly PC shipment declines, 2018 was mixed with negative, flat, and positive quarters. 2019 is shaping up similarly: Q1 was negative and Q2 is positive, just like in 2018.

Gartner analysts pointed to the Windows 10 refresh in the business market as contributing to this past quarter’s gain. But, they also warned that while the U.S.-China trade war did not impact the PC market, the next phase could since most laptops and tablets are currently manufactured in China.

(Gartner also shares U.S.-specific figures and in Q3 2018 found that Microsoft had broken into the top 5 PC vendors. The company held onto this position for the following three quarters. But that’s U.S.-only — Microsoft still doesn’t appear on worldwide charts.)

Gartner

Gartner estimates that worldwide PC shipments grew 1.5% to 63 million units in Q2 2019. The top six vendors were Lenovo, HP, Dell, Apple, Acer, and Asus.

As you can see in the chart below, Gartner found that in the top six, only the top three saw gains in PC shipments. The rest of the market was down 6.7%.

Lenovo has finally decisively pulled ahead of HP. Dell’s growth has slowed, but at least it’s still growing.

“There are signs that the Intel CPU shortage is easing, which has been an ongoing impact to the market for the past 18 months,” Gartner principal analyst Mikako Kitagawa said in a statement. “The shortage mainly impacted small and midsize vendors as large vendors took advantage and continued to grow, taking market share away from the smaller vendors that struggled to secure CPUs.”