Take-Two Interactive’s Private Division and V1 Interactive today announced Disintegration, an upcoming sci-fi, first-person shooter video game.

The companies will reveal the title next month at the Gamescom 2019 convention in Cologne, Germany (where I’ll be speaking at the Devcom business event).

Disintegration is the debut title from V1 Interactive, the independent development studio co-founded in 2014 by Marcus Lehto, former creative director at Bungie and co-creator of Halo.

“The opportunity to create not only a new game, but this entire studio has been exhilarating,” said Marcus Lehto, president and game director at V1 Interactive, in a statement. “It is great to be able to share what this amazing team has been working on, and we can’t wait to introduce this new game that our team is building to the world next month.”

“We’re lucky enough to work with someone like Marcus, a gaming icon whose creativity has influenced an entire industry,” said Michael Worosz, executive vice president and head of Private Division, in a statement. “We’ve been with Marcus and the V1 Interactive team since the studio’s inception and have seen the organization grow its talent base throughout our partnership. As such, we have high confidence in Disintegration, and cannot wait to introduce it as another unique experience that further enhances the Private Division lineup.”

Disintegration will be available in 2020, during Take-Two’s fiscal year 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021). Disintegration is not yet rated.

New York-based Private Division is a developer-focused publisher focused on games from independent studios. It previously published the Kerbal Space Program and will publish upcoming titles with from indie studios.

Those titles include The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey from Panache Digital Games, and more.