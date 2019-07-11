Sabotage today released the Picnic Panic downloadable content update for its retro sidescroller The Messenger. The DLC is free.

The Messenger came out in 2018 for Switch and PC, with a PlayStation 4 version following earlier this year. The 2D game takes inspiration from classics like Ninja Gaiden and Castlevania, and it also has a time-swapping mechanic that has players experiencing 8-bit and 16-bit versions of every level.

Picnic Panic adds more stages for players who have beaten the original game. It has a tropical theme (perfect for the season).

The Messenger was one of my favorite games of 2018. It’s nice to have more of it to experience, especially for free.