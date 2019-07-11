WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 11, 2019–

Updata Partners, a leading software-focused growth equity firm based in Washington DC, is pleased to announce the promotions of five team members. Dan Moss and Braden Snyder are now Principals, Cam Salem and Arun Singh are now Vice Presidents, and Alex Otero is now a Senior Associate.

“We are delighted to formally recognize these individuals’ contributions to Updata with these promotions,” said Carter Griffin, General Partner.

“Each of these team members has earned his promotion through contributions to our firm and dedication to serving both our portfolio companies and Limited Partners. We look forward to our team’s continued growth and success,” added Jon Seeber, General Partner.

Dan Moss has been promoted from Vice President to Principal. Dan is a member of the investment team and oversees the firm’s portfolio operations. He currently supports Updata’s investments in First Insight, HG Insights, and Storyblocks. Prior to joining Updata in 2011, Dan was an Analyst in the Technology Investment Banking Group at Barclays Capital. He was previously an Analyst at AGC Partners. Dan graduated from Colby College summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, with a BA in Mathematical Sciences and Economics with a Concentration in Financial Markets.

Braden Snyder has been promoted from Vice President to Principal. Braden is a member of the investment team and oversees the firm’s business development and deal origination activity. He currently supports Updata’s investments in Adthena, Bridge2 Solutions, Homesnap, Interactions, Glassbox, Netwrix, and PulsePoint. Prior to joining Updata in 2014, Braden was an Associate in the Software and Systems and Aerospace, Defense and Technology groups at Sagent Advisors. Braden graduated from the University of Virginia’s McIntire School of Commerce with a BS in Commerce with Concentrations in Finance and Accounting.

Cam Salem has been promoted from Senior Associate to Vice President. As a member of the investment team, Cam currently supports Updata’s investments in Homesnap, Jellyvision, and Piano Software. Prior to joining Updata in 2015, Cam was an Associate at General Catalyst. He was previously an Analyst at AGC Partners. Cam graduated from Trinity College in Hartford, CT with a BA in Economics.

Arun Singh has been promoted from Senior Associate to Vice President. As a member of the investment team, Arun currently supports Updata’s investments in DataCore Software, Ruby Receptionists, and Uberflip. Prior to joining Updata in 2016, Arun worked in Esports at Riot Games. He was previously an Analyst at Vista Equity Partners. Arun graduated from the University of California at Berkeley with a BA in Economics.

Alex Otero has been promoted from Associate to Senior Associate. As a member of the investment team, Alex currently supports Updata’s investments in LendKey, MP Objects, Netwrix, Nintex, and Piano Software. Prior to joining Updata in 2016, Alex was an Analyst at AGC Partners. Alex graduated from Yale University with a BA in Political Science.

About Updata Partners

Updata Partners provides growth capital to software and software-enabled businesses. Led by an investment team averaging more than 25 years of technology experience, we invest in high-growth businesses where the combination of our capital and operating experience will help accelerate success. As former executives and entrepreneurs, Updata’s General Partners collaborate with management teams to build companies that stand out in their markets. With more than $750 million of committed capital since inception, we have provided growth equity funding to over 40 leading technology companies.

