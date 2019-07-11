Wix and FaZe Clan announced a partnership in which Wix will become the esports club’s offical web site development and design partner.

It’s another example of the opportunities that are arising from the growing popularity of esports. Wix and FaZe Clan will create exciting opportunities for fans through integrated social and digital content. Wix branding will also be featured on the official FaZe Clan team shirt, and will serve as an official supporter of FaZe Clan’s Professional Fortnite team.

The partnership officially kicks off with the release of the official Fortnite Team website: FaZe Clan Fortnite.

“Esports is wildly popular, with a growing and enthusiastic audience, and we are always looking for the best places to connect with current and future customers,” said Omer Shai, chief marketing officer at Wix, in a statement. “We have pursued sports marketing partnerships for many years as we feel that this is a great way to build our brand. The partnership with FaZe Clan marks our first esports sponsorship and

we believe it is a perfect fit. Plus, the opportunity to create dynamic content for FaZe Clan’s brand and their millions of fans is exactly the kind of engagement we love.”

“We look for partners that understand our vibrant communities and the esports audience,” said Erik Anderson, head of Esports at FaZe Clan, “Wix has all of the elements of energy, style, and speed that our players embrace and are symbolic of the FaZe Clan brand. Together, with Wix, we’re committed to creating content we know our fans will love.”

With the FaZe Clan partnership, Wix adds esports to its global roster of sports branding and team partnerships. FaZe Clan was established in 2010, and the company said it has more than 210 million fans across its social platforms. Wix has a cloud-based web site development platform with more than 150 million registered users.