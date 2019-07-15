One of the best third-party peripheral manufacturers has something new. 8BitDo, which makes some of my favorite retro-style gamepads, is releasing an update for the 8BitDo Pro. It is calling this new device the 8BitDo Pro+, and the company says it is its “most advanced controller” ever.

8BitDo is taking orders for the Pro+, and it begins shipping soon for $50. That compares to the $70 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller or a $30 third-party controller like the kind you’d find online.

An important element that makes the Pro+ so advanced is its support for 8BitDo’s new Ulitimate Software, which is a suite of customization tools. But the device also has everything that you would come to expect from a modern controller. Sure, that means a lot of buttons, but also means it has an accurate gyro and more.

Here are the basics:

All of the buttons to work as a modern controller.

Compatibility: Switch, PC, Mac, and Android

Motion controls

Vibration

Turbo options

USB-C port

Built-in rechargeable 20-hour battery

To get down into the details a little more, the controller supports four gamepad standards out of the box. You can set it to modes for X-input, D-input, Mac, or Switch. 8BitDo controllers have done this for a while, and it’s as simple as pressing the right button for the particular job.

Ultimate Software

The big new feature here, however, is the 8BitDo Ultimate Software. With this tool, players can fine-tune the Pro+. That includes remapping buttons, but you can also adjust the sensitivity of the shoulder triggers or the intensity of the rumble motors.

You can then set up profiles that sync to the controller so you can quickly access them during gameplay.

All of these options live up to the “Pro+” moniker. Most people probably won’t want to fiddle with the behavior of their analog sticks too much. But 8BitDo is creating that option for people who want to shape their input devices to their needs.