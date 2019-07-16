Success with Industry-leading Auto, Games, Electronics, Software and Media Enterprises Inspires methinks to Slash the Time and Cost of Qualitative Research for Everyone

methinks, creators of a global video-based research platform, today announces its entry into the self-serve qualitative research market and its vision to transform how customer insights are injected into business decision-making. The SaaS-based platform was designed by industry game-changers Philip Yun and Wilson Li, and has secured $7 million in Series A funding led by Sema Translink, and includes KB Investment and Hyundai Investment. Funding will fuel methink’s global expansion and product development as it helps companies gather insights to better serve their customers and grow their business around the world.

“We invested in methinks for two main reasons: everyone understands the pain and cost of gathering invaluable customer insights; and Philip Yun and Wilson Li are experts at creating winning technologies,” said Bumsoo Kim, Managing Partner of Sema Translink. “The combination of developing a solution to a long-time business problem and finding founders with this kind of credibility is key to building winning solutions now and tomorrow. We believe methinks can make a big impact on the multi-trillion-dollar R&D industry.”

Established in 2016, methinks provides customers access to a pool of 350,000 “Thinkers” who are ready to share insights and opinions with methinks customers. Among the many high-profile companies using methinks are researchers and product managers from Samsung, LG, Verizon, Machine Zone and Hyundai, just to name a few. “We like to think of methinks as the research industry’s best kept secret. It’s time everyone knows who we are,” said Wilson Li, Co-founder and Head of Systems Development of methinks.

The methinks Difference

methinks helps any company target, find and interview customers and prospects via face-to-face video calls. This captured qualitative research helps businesses learn from their customers through efficient, cost-effective, face-to-face conversations that are moderated, recorded, transcribed, annotated and easily edited and shared for rapid, organizational learning. The SaaS-based platform allows researchers to conduct live interviews, qualitative surveys and longitudinal studies, enabling insights ranging from basic product usability to a nuanced understanding of personal product usage only discoverable through longer-term research efforts.

methinks found early success servicing global business conglomerates, bringing US consumers to international giants in consumer electronics, auto, games, software and media. More recently, methinks has been repeatedly engaged by US-focused businesses, particularly those in early stages of R&D. methinks wants to change the way market research is conducted by empowering entrepreneurs, professional researchers, product managers, designers or any R&D leader to quickly and cost-effectively inject customer insights into their business. Any methinks user can schedule and record interviews instantly, take notes, bookmark consumer insights, and more. All the videos are time-stamped and stored in the cloud for easy access, editing and sharing.

“From brand-new start-ups to hundred-year old enterprises, understanding what customers want and need is paramount to success. methinks dramatically changes the timelines and cost structure of research,” said Philip Yun, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of methinks. “Our goal is to connect you with your target customers so you can ask important questions and learn. We have created a very simple, and elegant solution to a very challenging problem of creating a robust platform, an easy-to-use application and a vibrant marketplace of Thinkers.”

The Thinker Marketplace

methinks is always hiring. With 350,000 pre-screened “Thinkers” primarily in the United States, customer insights are available on-demand, ready to provide valuable opinions and reactions. methinks provides filters to help researchers identify their target demographic, triggering instant responses from a pool of appropriate candidates sharing availability for interviews.

The Thinker Marketplace also provides an opportunity for consumers of all ages and backgrounds to get paid for their thoughts on businesses, products, concepts and ideas. Learn about becoming a methinks Thinker by visiting: methinks.io/thinker.

methinks Availability and Pricing

methinks is available now and starts at $89 per interview. methinks offers a pay-as-you-go model, so researchers have the ability to pivot or expand as their research needs may shift. Researchers can provide their own Thinkers and further reduce their associated costs by paying a low platform fee. Customers in large enterprises – or customers who need project-based research — can tap into methink’s suite of research capabilities including professional moderation, analysis and presentation development. For more information visit: methinks.io

About methinks Technologies, Inc.

methinks Technologies was founded by Philip Yun and Wilson Li, two games industry veterans who have worked together for nearly a decade, pioneering free-to-play multiplayer video games in North America. They have held key product and management positions at OutSpark, Sony, Line and NHN. In 2015, Yun and Li were working on a new concept for a video game and created a software tool to test the viability of the game. Investors and advisors helped the two quickly realized they’d prototyped a tool with huge potential and shifted gears to create methinks. In just a few short years, methinks attracted global leaders as customers and created a marketplace for hundreds-of-thousands of “Thinkers”, all by organic growth and customer recommendations. methinks’ key investors are pan-Pacific investors with offices in the US and throughout Asia: SEMA Translink, KB Investment and Hyundai Investment. methinks is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea and Mountain View, Calif.

