Publisher Merge Games is starting a $4 million warchest to help the funding and advertising of indie titles.

Merge Games is based Manchester, England. The company is celebrating its 10th anniversary by opening this new fund.

“It has always been fresh ideas that have made the business thrive and that’s why we are investing in new talent around the world with this new fund,” said Merge chief executive officer Luke Keighran in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “We have consistently championed games that look and feel different but deliver on innovation, quality and fun, it’s part of the passion that drives us. But it’s a difficult time for indies and we want to be a destination for those developers that need funding plus all the support that a world class publisher can provide.”

Merge has helped publish indie titles like the fighting game Brawlout and the action role-playing game Moonlighter. It is releasing another action role-playing game, Sparklite, that is coming out later this year. Merge has also published physical releases for major indie games like Dead Cells and Darkest Dungeon.