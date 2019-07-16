Pole to Win International has worked on two of the top battle royale games as well as seven out of 10 of the past Game of the Year winners. But you probably haven’t heard about it because the company is a game and tech outsourcing services provider.

And today, the company is announcing it is opening a new site for its Montreal studio, where it has outgrown its previous available space.

San Francisco-based PTW is one of a number of studios that provides game development talent for bigger companies that need help finishing the vast amount of art, programming, and other specialty tasks that have to be done for modern games and other tech products. The company has more than 4,000 employees.

“We have seen massive growth across multiple verticals in the past few years, and while our history is rooted in gaming, we continue to expand into new, ground-breaking verticals to meet the demand of our customers and partners,” said Deborah Kirkham, CEO of PTW, in a statement. “For example, we have recorded 22 million words in an impressive 37 languages and worked with four of the top 10 technology companies in North America alone. We not only help our clients deliver their stories, we connect and bring fun to the world. Add to that our ever-expanding global footprint, and you have the whole picture of our breadth and depth as a company.”

Image Credit: Pole to Win

Canada offers subsidies and other help to companies that create jobs in its various regions. That helped Montreal became the biggest video game hub in the country.

“We believe our expertise lends itself to the ongoing growth the region will see moving forward,” said Kasturi Rangan, North American regional president at PTW, in a statement. “In addition, we have witnessed the ever-increasing innovation and development from the tech industry in Montreal. These two factors were the driving force behind our decision to expand our presence – it was an easy decision for the PTW team.”

The Montreal site will offer quality assurance, customer service, engineering, and translation. With agents fluent in more than 30 languages, PTW is able to provide seamless multilingual translation, culturalization, and linguistic quality assurance for software and interactive entertainment content. The team is able to offer salable solutions to clients of all sizes.

“We heartily welcome Pole to Win to Montréal, which will support our entire video games ecosystem,” said Hubert Bolduc, CEO of Montréal International, in a statement. “The Québec video game industry has experienced a phenomenal 42% growth in the number of companies since 2015. The world’s largest video games producers have successively chosen the city for its creative, vibrant and artistic culture, making it the 5th largest global hub and the top Canadian video game center.”

PTW now has 16 offices in 10 countries worldwide. Its range of services includes quality assurance, localization, customer experience, engineering and development services, and audio production services. PTW was formed in 2016 as a publicly traded company under the umbrella of Poletowin Pitcrew Holdings.