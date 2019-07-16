Ubisoft revealed a list of more than 100 games that will be available on Uplay+, the subscription gaming service that will debut on September 3.

First unveiled at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3 2019) in June, Ubisoft said it will offer more than 4,000 hours of gameplay for the single-player versions of the titles alone. It will charge $15 a month for Uplay+.

“The value of Uplay+ is that you not only get access to our catalog of more than 100 games and DLC, but you also will be able to enjoy our upcoming releases,” says Brenda Panagrossi, vice president of platform and product management, in a statement. “Uplay+ subscribers will be able to play Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and Watch Dogs: Legion premium editions. Couple that with upcoming games like Gods & Monsters and Rainbow Six Quarantine, Uplay+ is packed with new releases in the first 12 months for only $14.99 a month.”

Players who sign up for Uplay+ now will be able to access a free trial of Uplay+ from September 3 to September 30. At launch, the service will include more than 40 premium editions, meaning you’ll not only get the base game, but also additional content, expansions, and DLC. That includes all 48 Operators for Rainbow Six: Siege, and of course, all 18 assassins from across the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

Uplay+ games will be available on Google Stadia in 2020, but Ubisoft has not said how that subscription will work yet.

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

The following games are confirmed for Uplay+:

Anno 1800 Deluxe Edition

Anno 2205 Ultimate Edition

Assassin’s Creed Director’s Cut

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed: Chronicles — China

Assassin’s Creed: Chronicles — India

Assassin’s Creed: Chronicles — Russia

Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry Standalone Edition

Assassin’s Creed II Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed III + Liberation Remastered

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag — Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey — Ultimate Edition

Assassin’s Creed: Origins — Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed: Origins — Discovery Tour

Assassin’s Creed: Revelations — Standard Edition

Assassin’s Creed: Rogue — Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate — Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed: Unity — Standard Edition

Beyond Good and Evil

Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood

Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway

Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30

Child of Light

Cold Fear

Far Cry 2 Fortune’s Edition

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon (Standalone)

Far Cry 3 Deluxe Edition

Far Cry 4 Gold Edition

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition

Far Cry: New Dawn Deluxe Edition

Far Cry: Primal Digital Apex Edition

Flashback Origin

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition

From Dust

Gods & Monsters (coming soon)

I Am Alive

Imperialism

Imperialism 2

Might & Magic IX

Might & Magic VII: For Blood And Honor

Might & Magic VIII: Day of the Destroyer

Might & Magic X Legacy Deluxe Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes II Gold Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes III Complete Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes V Standard Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes VI Gold Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes VI Shades of Darkness

Might & Magic: Heroes VII Deluxe Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes VII Trial by Fire

Monopoly Plus

Ode

Panzer General 2

Panzer General 3D assault

POD Gold

Prince of Persia (2008)

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands Deluxe Edition

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones

Prince of Persia: Warrior Within

Rayman 2

Rayman 3

Rayman Forever

Rayman Legends

Rayman Origins

Rayman Raving Rabbids

Silent Hunter 2

Silent Hunter 3

Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific Gold Edition

Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic Gold Edition

South Park: The Fractured but Whole Gold Edition

South Park: The Stick of Truth Standard Edition

Speed Buster

Starlink Digital Deluxe Starter Kit

Steep X Games Gold Edition

The Crew Ultimate Edition

The Crew 2 Gold Edition

The Settlers 1 History Edition

The Settlers 2 History Edition

The Settlers 3 History Edition

The Settlers 4 History Edition

The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings History Edition

The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire History Edition

The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom History Edition

Tom Clancy’s EndWar

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands Ultimate Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Gold Edition (coming soon)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Standard Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six 3 Gold Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Lockdown

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege – Ultimate Year Four Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas II

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Quarantine (coming soon)

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist – Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Conviction – Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Double Agent

Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Ultimate Edition

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Evolution Gold Edition

Trials Fusion Standard Edition

Trials Rising Gold Edition

Uno

Valiant Hearts

Warlords Battlecry

Warlords Battlecry 2

Watch Dogs Complete Edition

Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion Ultimate Edition (coming soon)

World In Conflict Complete Edition

Zombi

Check out Uplay+ store link for the exact list of games available in your territory. Game library may change over time.