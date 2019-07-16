Ubisoft revealed a list of more than 100 games that will be available on Uplay+, the subscription gaming service that will debut on September 3.
First unveiled at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3 2019) in June, Ubisoft said it will offer more than 4,000 hours of gameplay for the single-player versions of the titles alone. It will charge $15 a month for Uplay+.
“The value of Uplay+ is that you not only get access to our catalog of more than 100 games and DLC, but you also will be able to enjoy our upcoming releases,” says Brenda Panagrossi, vice president of platform and product management, in a statement. “Uplay+ subscribers will be able to play Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and Watch Dogs: Legion premium editions. Couple that with upcoming games like Gods & Monsters and Rainbow Six Quarantine, Uplay+ is packed with new releases in the first 12 months for only $14.99 a month.”
Players who sign up for Uplay+ now will be able to access a free trial of Uplay+ from September 3 to September 30. At launch, the service will include more than 40 premium editions, meaning you’ll not only get the base game, but also additional content, expansions, and DLC. That includes all 48 Operators for Rainbow Six: Siege, and of course, all 18 assassins from across the Assassin’s Creed franchise.
Uplay+ games will be available on Google Stadia in 2020, but Ubisoft has not said how that subscription will work yet.
The following games are confirmed for Uplay+:
- Anno 1800 Deluxe Edition
- Anno 2205 Ultimate Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Director’s Cut
- Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed: Chronicles — China
- Assassin’s Creed: Chronicles — India
- Assassin’s Creed: Chronicles — Russia
- Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry Standalone Edition
- Assassin’s Creed II Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed III + Liberation Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag — Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey — Ultimate Edition
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins — Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins — Discovery Tour
- Assassin’s Creed: Revelations — Standard Edition
- Assassin’s Creed: Rogue — Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate — Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed: Unity — Standard Edition
- Beyond Good and Evil
- Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood
- Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway
- Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30
- Child of Light
- Cold Fear
- Far Cry 2 Fortune’s Edition
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon (Standalone)
- Far Cry 3 Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition
- Far Cry: New Dawn Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry: Primal Digital Apex Edition
- Flashback Origin
- For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
- From Dust
- Gods & Monsters (coming soon)
- I Am Alive
- Imperialism
- Imperialism 2
- Might & Magic IX
- Might & Magic VII: For Blood And Honor
- Might & Magic VIII: Day of the Destroyer
- Might & Magic X Legacy Deluxe Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes II Gold Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes III Complete Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes V Standard Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes VI Gold Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes VI Shades of Darkness
- Might & Magic: Heroes VII Deluxe Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes VII Trial by Fire
- Monopoly Plus
- Ode
- Panzer General 2
- Panzer General 3D assault
- POD Gold
- Prince of Persia (2008)
- Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands Deluxe Edition
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
- Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
- Rayman 2
- Rayman 3
- Rayman Forever
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman Origins
- Rayman Raving Rabbids
- Silent Hunter 2
- Silent Hunter 3
- Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific Gold Edition
- Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic Gold Edition
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole Gold Edition
- South Park: The Stick of Truth Standard Edition
- Speed Buster
- Starlink Digital Deluxe Starter Kit
- Steep X Games Gold Edition
- The Crew Ultimate Edition
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition
- The Settlers 1 History Edition
- The Settlers 2 History Edition
- The Settlers 3 History Edition
- The Settlers 4 History Edition
- The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings History Edition
- The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire History Edition
- The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom History Edition
- Tom Clancy’s EndWar
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Gold Edition (coming soon)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six 3 Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Lockdown
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege – Ultimate Year Four Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas II
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Quarantine (coming soon)
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist – Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Conviction – Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Double Agent
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Ultimate Edition
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Evolution Gold Edition
- Trials Fusion Standard Edition
- Trials Rising Gold Edition
- Uno
- Valiant Hearts
- Warlords Battlecry
- Warlords Battlecry 2
- Watch Dogs Complete Edition
- Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition
- Watch Dogs: Legion Ultimate Edition (coming soon)
- World In Conflict Complete Edition
- Zombi
Check out Uplay+ store link for the exact list of games available in your territory. Game library may change over time.