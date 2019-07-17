Nintendo announced today that Luigi’s Mansion 3 is coming out for the Switch on October 31.

The release date is appropriate, as the game has Mario’s timid brother travelling through a haunted hotel and battling ghosts. And for the first time in the series, Luigi can make a goo-based clone of himself (named Gooigi, of course) to help him solve puzzles.

The first Luigi’s Mansion came out as a launch title for the GameCube in 2001. Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon followed for the 3DS in 2013. Dark Moon sold over 5.45 million copies.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 won’t be Nintendo’s biggest Switch release of the lucrative holiday season. That honor belongs to Pokémon Sword and Shield, which come out on November 15. But Luigi’s Mansion 3 is still an important game for Nintendo capable of selling millions of copies and helping to move more Switch consoles (and the upcoming Switch Lite) during the holidays.

This will be the last of a few notable Mario series games to come to the Switch this year, following New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Super Mario Maker 2. The plumber is Nintendo’s most recognizable brand, so it’s not uncommon to have him and his friends star in so many games in a single year.