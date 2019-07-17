NZXT is expanding its lineup of prebuilt PCs. The company’s BLD site, which has an option to custom-build a PC that NZXT will assemble, is offering up systems it’s calling Starter PC, Starter PC Plus, and Streamer PC. And as is standard for NZXT, you get its slick sense of style without having to pay a huge premium over assembling everything yourself.

The NZXT Starter PC is a $900 machine that comes with an Nvidia GTX 1660 and the AMD Ryzen 5 2600 CPU. The $1,000 Starter PC Plus keeps the Ryzen 5 processor, but it boosts graphical performance with a faster 1660 Ti. If you jump up to the NZXT Streaming PC, you’ll get a Ryzen 7 2700X 8-core CPU and a GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, but you will also have to pay $1,500.

When it comes to pre-built PCs, you do have some other options. Dell’s Alienware has an offering in the $1,000 range, but it comes with an i5-9400 and a Radeon RX 570X GPU. HP has one of its Omen desktops for $850 (normally $1,000), but it’s also running slower hardware with the Ryzen 5 2500X and a GTX 1060. Neither of those stack up to a Ryzen 5 2600 and a newer GTX 1660 GPU.

NZXT’s fair pricing

But NZXT is hardly gouging anyone with those pricing options. If you go to PCParkPicker to build a system that’s identical to the Starter PC, you don’t actually save all that much.

You can save more money if you have a copy of Windows or if you get a black H500 case instead of the white one. But regardless, you’re paying $30-to-$80 for labor. And really, more than that, you’re paying a bit extra for a 2-year warranty from NZXT.

So if you want to get a gaming PC, you don’t have to build your own. NZXT will do it for you.