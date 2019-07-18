With over USD $350,000 invested, Colombia is the first country in the region to offer a world-class Device Lab driven by design thinking and developed with the same level of quality as Google and Facebook in Silicon Valley

Based in Colombia, digital services firm, Zemoga, has created the first world class Device Lab in the region to validate, verify and test the design, deployment and operations of digital services they develop for their clients in the Americas. With this latest milestone, Zemoga becomes the first regional digital services firm with a dedicated facility of this level, which further proves the model of the exportation of services and innovation from Colombia pioneered by Zemoga, as well as the further development of design and engineering professionals in Colombia.

Zemoga’s Device Lab, located in the firm’s Bogota HQs (Photo: Business Wire)

Software testing (manual or automated) is a critical component of the process that allows for the proper operation and usability of custom-built applications, which is why Development & QA engineers as well as UX/UI designers are often seen as product ambassadors who serve as mediators between the development team and users of these applications. For this reason, labs such as Zemoga’s become vital work environments that help ensure both the interfaces and mechanics are fully optimized, void of friction and deliver on the intention of the application for the business, and the user applications.

DJ Edgerton, Founder and CEO at Zemoga, explained that the Zemoga Device Lab had from its initial inception and planning set the bar to the highest level of technology and hardware available. “We consulted with our Sony and Walmart clients as to what the expectation was for their business, and then we just pushed it a bit further as we always have. We made an investment of USD $350,000 to our newly designed third floor where the Device Lab is located. We ran the process through design thinking methodologies, putting the user, which in this case is our staff, first.”

“The result is a beautifully efficient work environment that is second to none. Not only in Colombia, but in the world. There is absolutely no reason why this type of advanced technology and service cannot be available from Colombia. It’s a matter of having the courage and confidence to know Colombians can compete, and win, on the world’s technology stage.” added Edgerton.

Zemoga’s Device Lab is also an essential ingredient for any advanced interface developer. In order to perform tests, many companies must rent virtual and actual versions of devices to use, but with the Device Lab, Zemoga’s team will have the physical devices, upwards of 150 currently across multiple manufacturers and platforms, conveniently available on the fly through a custom designed toggle system to use and test directly. It is with this presence that Zemoga can perform tests and upgrades required for any product, on any device allowing them to have the best version possible for final consumers.

These labs, also known as digital farms, can cost between USD $3,000 and USD $7,000 per month to rent, depending on the level of effort required: a very high cost for companies that need to perform constant testing. For this reason, Zemoga developed the Device Lab to deliver for clients a higher level of quality and efficiency in-house in this often overlooked but critically important discipline.

Zemoga will now be able to synchronize the development of digital services with the three disciplines (Design, Development, and QA) in parallel, and they will have a custom space to discuss the nuances and needs of each project. “We’re not only offering a lab with over 150 of the latest and most widely used devices globally, but also providing a dedicated team with a high level of expertise in the experiential and testing automation disciplines of the software development process”, explains Edgerton.

The Device Lab, which is located in the firm’s Bogota HQs, responds to multi screen consuming trends and has more than 150 devices, including Smart TVs, Gaming Consoles, Tablets, Android and iOS mobile devices, Roku, Amazon, Apple TV and Nvidia Shields among others, all divided into separate work stations for teams to develop and test their projects.

Likewise, the project is part of the firm’s long term growth plan, which aims to more than double the company’s staff and revenue by 2021. To prepare for this growth, Zemoga opened the third floor of its HQs to also include a gym, a library, a museum, and the Zemoga Academy, a new venture providing a curriculum of advanced educational workshops and certifications for both Zemoga employees and professionals that are interested in expanding their knowledge in, software engineering, product and user experience design.

About Zemoga

With the best of design and technology, Zemoga creates digital experiences that supercharge its clients’ business with top talent who love what they do and who they do it for. With 18 years of experience, the firm is the pioneer in nearshoring digital services from Colombia with a 99% local team that keeps growing and being first in developing digital services in Colombia for Fortune 500 companies in the United States. Zemoga is a multicultural team with some of the world’s best digital thinkers, designers, technologists and creative leaders, all working together to produce and create apps, interactive platforms and other digital services that fits the needs of each project. Zemoga builds better, understands and supercharges its clients’ objectives to create innovative and high impact solutions for the reality of each industry and each organization.

For additional information, visit www.zemoga.com and follow us on Linkedin.

