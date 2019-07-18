Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled had the best debut sales month in the franchise’s history in the U.S., according to industry-tracking firm The NPD Group.

The remake of the 1999 racing game came out on June 21 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch. It was the No. 2 best-selling game in the U.S. for the month, only behind Super Mario Maker 2.

Nitro-Fueled beat out another remake, Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy, for the franchise-best honor. N.Sane Trilogy came out in June 2017, although its debut was limited to the PlayStation 4 with Xbox One and Switch versions following in 2018. Nitro-Fueled released for all three platforms on the same day. That simultaneous release helped Nitro-Fueled reach a larger audience.

The first Crash Bandicoot came out for PlayStation back in 1996. Aside from these remakes, Crash hasn’t had a new game since 2008’s Crash: Mind over Mutant. With the success of N. Sane Trilogy and now Nitro-Fueled — and with no more beloved classic left in the series to remake — Activision Blizzard has incentive to finally make a new entry in the franchise.