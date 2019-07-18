Intel and SAP said they have launched a broader multi-year partnership focused on optimizing Intel’s platform innovations for the datacenter.

As part of the arrangement, SAP will optimize its business software to run on Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel Optane DC persistent memory.

SAP will optimize its bundle of end-to-end enterprise software applications, including SAP S/4HANA. The partnership is designed to employ Intel’s leading technologies to power SAP’s suite of business solutions and intelligent technologies, enabling enterprises to deploy high-performance, highly optimized applications within the cloud, enterprise, and at the edge.

A center of excellence (CoE) will also be established, in which customers can evaluate, innovate, and adopt technologies jointly developed by Intel and SAP.

“For more than a decade, Intel and SAP have engaged closely on developing differentiated breakthrough technologies that make organizations run more efficiently,” said Navin Shenoy, executive vice president at Intel’s Datacenter Group, in a statement. “And with today’s news we will further accelerate our technology collaboration and grow the value that we deliver to our customers. Broadening our technology collaboration with SAP means our mutual customers will be able to achieve faster insights from the largest data challenges, delivering a competitive edge.”

Intel offers processors, memory, storage, and accelerator technologies that aim to deliver SAP customers the performance and value required to accelerate leading-edge business applications.

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

As an example, running SAP HANA–based applications within Intel Optane DC persistent memory significantly reduces the complexity and risk of running real-time in-memory applications by providing persistent data that is more resilient to computer outages, without compromising performance, the companies said.

SAP HANA customers deploying Intel Optane DC persistent memory are capable of reducing data recovery times from 50 minutes to 4 minutes on a 6TB SAP HANA instance.

Intel Optane DC persistent memory delivers significantly denser memory, which enables customers to do more data processing within the same server — saving costs and enabling new capabilities for customers converting to SAP S/4HANA.

“The platform innovation delivered across Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel Optane DC persistent memory unleash[es] memory persistence and capacity that allow our customers to become intelligent enterprises in the Experience Economy,” said Irfan Kahn, president of platform and technologies at SAP, in a statement. “Our expanded partnership with Intel will accelerate our customers’ move to SAP S/4HANA by allowing organizations to unlock the value of data assets with greater ease and operate with increased visibility, focus, and agility.”