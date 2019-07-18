Microsoft today released a new Windows 10 preview with Korean IME improvements. The update bumps Windows 10 from build 18936 (made available to testers on July 10) to build 18941. These builds are from the 20H1 branch, which represents the Windows 10 update that will arrive in the first half of next year.

Windows 10 is being developed as a service, meaning it receives new features on a regular basis. Microsoft has released seven major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, Fall Creators Update, April 2018 Update, October 2018 Update, and May 2019 Update.

This build brings an updated version of the Korean IME that is more secure, reliable, and more beautiful to look at. If you write in Hanja, there is a new candidate selection window that uses modern controls and clearer typography. Microsoft has also improved the algorithm used for text prediction when writing Korean using the touch keyboard.

Bug fixes

This 20H1 build includes the following bug fixes and improvements:

Fixed an issue resulting in some users experiencing a large amount of lag when using the previous flight.

Fixed an issue where explorer.exe would crash if you started a File Explorer search while in a OneDrive folder.

Fixed an issue where if you searched for advanced Windows Update options, the search result would open to the main Windows Update Settings page, rather than the advanced one.

Fixed an issue where Settings would crash if you clicked on the microphone section under Privacy Settings while audio recording was in progress by a Win32 application.

Known issues

This build has five known issues:

A small number of Windows Insiders attempting to install build 18936 and build 18941 may experience install failures with error code c1900101 due to a compatibility bug with a storage driver on their device. The PC will attempt to install, fail, and successfully roll back to the currently installed build on the PC. There are no known workarounds currently.

There has been an issue with older versions of anti-cheat software used with games where after updating to the latest 19H1 Insider Preview builds may cause PCs to experience crashes. Make sure you are running the latest version of your games before attempting to update the operating system.

Some Realtek SD card readers are not functioning properly.

Tamper Protection may be turned off in Windows Security after updating to this build. You can turn it back on. In August, Tamper Protection will return to being on by default for all Insiders.

On occasion, the candidate selection in prediction candidate window for the Japanese IME doesn’t match with the composition string

As always, don’t install this on your production machine.