A man’s shirt caught my eye as I was walking around my local shopping mall last week. It was for an Overwatch League team, the San Francisco Shock. And it’s the first time I can recall seeing an esports team’s logo on clothing in public (barring game conventions, trade shows, and conferences, of course).

Turns out esports apparel is a growing segment in what Global Industry Analysts pegs as a sports and fitness wear market that could hit $231.7 billion by 2024.

No wonder esports teams such as Misfits Gaming are getting into gear. Last week, it announced a deal with Outerstuff, which makes youth clothing. I spoke with Ben Spoont, the cofounder and CEO of Misfits Gaming, about this move.

Part of this is about supply — there just aren’t that many companies making team gear for esports.

“Supply constraints and inconsistent quality levels have hamstrung esports apparel from gaining the proper foothold in global marketplaces,” Spoont said over email. “As the fastest growing sport in the world, and with a level of fandom and player affinity unrivaled in traditional sports, this joint venture between Misfits Gaming and Outerstuff is poised to close the gap in the market and capitalize on fan demand.

“Leveraging Outerstuff’s established distribution channels to brick and mortar retailers here in the U.S. as well as the lucrative Chinese market will cement our place, leading the way in the multimillion dollar sports apparel industry.”

More fans, more demand

Misfits is also feeling pressure to do this now because esports continues to grow — and they see fans ready to spend money on gear.