The summer is still slow for news on the GamesBeat Decides podcast. But on this week’s episode, we’ve got plenty of coverage of the monthly NPD report. We also talk about a law firm’s potential class-action lawsuit against Nintendo and more.

First, however, we dive into a lot of games. GamesBeat PC gaming editor Jeffrey Grubb is digging the Advance Wars-like Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble. He’s also trying to improve his shooter skills with the help of a program called Aim Lab. PC guest post editor Rowan Kaiser joins the show to talk about the comfortable grind of Mortal Kombat 11, the latest update to Oxygen Not Included, along with his love for Total War: Three Kingdoms.

But reviews editor Mike Minotti provides the big showdown this week with his dueling Switch games: Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. According to him, it’s no contest.

Join us, won’t you?

Here are all the games we talked about

Jeff:

Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble

Aim Lab

Mike:

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3

Rowan: