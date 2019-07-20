Nearly three years on and all that remains true. But you’d also be hard-pressed to find many VR games with even half the determination and desire to deliver that Vertigo had. It was a real underdog.

Even with those managed expectations in check, Vertigo 2’s 30 minute demo blew me away.

This still has the heart of the original very much intact. Or should I say the Valve? Vertigo 2 has you navigating an enormous scientific research facility, fighting off teleporting aliens with an assortment of weird weaponry. In its intro you’re taxied around its various sectors, witnessing its inner machinations from afar. One of your companions is a white-haired scientist and another is a sassy floating AI orb named Harris.

By the time you reach the weapon range, you’ve already predicted the impending crowbar gag.

But, whereas the original’s scruffy edges kept it squarely in the ‘wannabe’ category, Vertigo 2 appears to move the needle over that line and then some. I was taken aback by just how polished this sequel appears to be, from the animated, fully-voiced characters to the epic scenery and refined sense of humor.

Much of what you can play now is focused on story, which is one of Vertigo 2’s more interesting aspects. Its plot may be a little nonsensical but the constant presence of virtual characters made me feel involved in the world in a way few other VR games have. At one point Harris leads you through several rooms in the facility and I felt like I was really there, strolling alongside him and nodding along to everything he was saying.