VentureBeat is seeking a leader to curate content for our expanding events focused on artificial intelligence. This Head of Events Content will report directly to the CEO and will oversee speaker recruitment and content planning for VentureBeat’s portfolio of events, most notably Transform — the leading event for business executives seeing to understand and implement pragmatic AI.

In this role, you will help determine the overarching themes for each of VentureBeat’s events and liaise with internal VB stakeholders in sales, marketing, and editorial.

You will also be responsible for proactively reaching out to top-tier executives and speakers, reviewing speaker submissions, ranking potential speakers, and securing selected speakers for each of VentureBeat’s events.

Requirements:

10 years of industry experience, preferably with experience in the tech space

Strong familiarity with trends around data, AI, and cloud

Experience securing C-level speakers for technology events

Extensive personal network of executives, PR agencies, and representatives at top companies

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Ability to influence and articulate value in partnerships

Passion for AI and transformative technologies

Work collaboratively with cross-functional teams

Project Management skills

Strategy expertise a plus

If interested, please send your resume to jobs@venturebeat.com with “Head of Events Content” and your name in the subject line.